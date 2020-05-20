MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Some areas in Western North Carolina have declared a local State of Emergency for their residents as a result of heavy rain the last few days.
McDowell County, the City of Marion and the Town of Old Fort declared a local State of Emergency around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20. The declaration will remain in effect until officials believe there is no longer an immediate threat.
Officials say the storms are likely to be capable of causing landslides and debris flows. Bodies of water are likely to overflow - leading to the threat of flash flooding.
Currently, the City of Marion says they have eleven citizens who are actively sheltered due to evacuations of campgrounds.
All personnel are asked to move forward with the County's Emergency Operations Plan and be ready to assist when needed.
