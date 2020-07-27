MIAMI (AP) — A news outlet reports that a pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later nearly 600 miles away.
Tim Whitfield, whose 90-year-old mother owns the dog named Belle, says the pet escaped from a moving car near Charleston on July 15.
Whitfield put out a call for help on Facebook and said that he bought his mother the puppy after her dog of 16 years recently died.
WCIV-TV reported Sunday that Whitfield learned over the weekend that a car of Florida residents grabbed Belle out of traffic after spotting the animal while traveling to Miami.
