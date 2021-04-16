Bill Addis

Photo of the longtime firefighter that recently passed away (Duncan Chapel Fire District, April 16, 2021) 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say that a procession for longtime local firefighter, Bill Addis, will take place on White Horse Road in Greenville on Friday afternoon.

Officials say that the procession is expected to start at around 3:45 to 4:00 PM. 

Bill Addis served with the Duncan Chapel Fire District. The Duncan Fire District shared a post on Facebook honoring Addis on Friday

Addis also served with Parker District Fire Department for 28 years before retiring. The department also shared a post honoring Addis on Facebook

The procession will be livestreamed on The FOX Carolina website and on Facebook for anyone who wants to watch. 

