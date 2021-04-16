GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say that a procession for longtime local firefighter, Bill Addis, will take place on White Horse Road in Greenville on Friday afternoon.
Officials say that the procession is expected to start at around 3:45 to 4:00 PM.
Bill Addis served with the Duncan Chapel Fire District. The Duncan Fire District shared a post on Facebook honoring Addis on Friday.
Addis also served with Parker District Fire Department for 28 years before retiring. The department also shared a post honoring Addis on Facebook.
The procession will be livestreamed on The FOX Carolina website and on Facebook for anyone who wants to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.