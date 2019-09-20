WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said Friday first responders across Haywood County are mourning the loss of a fire captain killed in the line of duty.
Jonathan Creek Fire and Rescue Captain Claud G. Messer, 74, died Friday after after he was hurt in a wreck involving his fire vehicle on US 276, north of Maggie Valley.
Messer was responding to another emergency traffic accident call when his crash occurred.
Messer was a founding member of Jonathan Creek Fire and Rescue in 1986 and he was the chairman of the department’s Board of Directors.
“We lost a brother today. He was a pillar of this community and I can’t think of a time where he wasn’t helping someone,” said Jonathan Creek Fire and Rescue Chief Bob Messer in a news release. “I cannot remember a time we didn’t talk at least two times a day. We are devastated.”
Troopers are investigating the crash.
