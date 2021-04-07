LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sheriff for Los Angeles County plans to announce what caused golf icon Tiger Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier this year. He was seriously injured in the wreck.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva had previously said detectives had determined the cause of the crash but he would not release it, citing privacy concerns and a purported need for Woods' permission to divulge information.
It was not immediately clear whether Woods had any involvement in the announcement expected Wednesday.
Woods previously named his yacht Privacy. Villanueva's office says in a statement that he'll talk about the crash and what caused it during a news conference.
