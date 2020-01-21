This Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag Chandra, 42 of Corona, Calif. Chandra intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius with six teenage boys inside on Sunday in Temescal Valley in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, killing three and injuring three others before fleeing, authorities said Monday. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP)