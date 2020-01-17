Mac Miller's family releases 'Circles'

Mac Miller's family has released his sixth and final studio album titled "Circles."
The family had announced the album last week and shared a new song, "Good News."
Miller's new album is meant to be sister album to his 2018's Grammy-nominated "Swimming," completed with the help of producer Jon Brion. Miller worked with Brion on with "Swimming" and had been working with him on "Circles" at the time of his death in September 2018.
"Circles" features Miller singing and rapping along to live instrumentation. The album is available on streaming services via Warner Records.
The late musician's family took to his Instagram page with a post about the new music.
Along with the album's release, there will also be three fan pop up exhibitions in celebration of Miller in Los Angeles, New York and Pittsburgh, which will feature intimate, front-to-back listenings of "Circles," as well as a multimedia art exhibition.
Entry is free and all net proceeds from pop up merchandise sales will go to The Mac Miller Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.