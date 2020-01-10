A brief lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida has been lifted

Florida's MacDill Air Force Base was briefly locked down Friday morning, officials said, after what initially was described as a report of a shooter.
The base had been under lockdown around 7 a.m. ET, but an all-clear has been given, MacDill spokesman Staff Sgt. Rito Smith said around 8 a.m.
Smith did not provide further details about what led to the lockdown.
The lockdown was issued after reports of an active shooter, and commands on base were told it wasn't a drill, US Special Operations Command spokesman Phillip Chitty said.
