Madison County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday morning, Madison County Schools confirmed that one of their school buses has been involved in an accident.
According to a post on the Madison County Schools Facebook page, posted around 7:45 a.m., the accident occurred on bus number 150 on Highway 25-70.
Right now details of the accident are unknown, but we reached out to the school district says all the students are safe and accounted for.
No injuries were reported with anyone on the bus.
We'll update with details of the accident when they become available.
