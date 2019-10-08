Majority of Americans support beginning an impeachment inquiry, new poll shows

A majority of Americans say they support House Democrat's move to start an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll released Tuesday.
The inquiry, announced by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, centers around Trump's call with Ukraine, after a whistleblower filed a complaint about the call. A transcript of the conversation released by the White House shows Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.
Two-thirds of Americans think that Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president was inappropriate, 43% very inappropriate, and 17% somewhat. Around a third said Trump's request was appropriate.
The poll was conducted by the Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. The survey was administered by telephone Oct. 1-6 among a random national sample of 1,007 adults, 69% of whom were reached on cellphones and 31% on landlines. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points; the error margin is larger for results among subgroups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.