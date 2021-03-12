Majority of New York congressional Democrats call for Gov. Cuomo's resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, pictured in May 2020, has faced calls from the majority of New York House Democrats to resign from office in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and his handling of Covid-19 deaths at state nursing homes. holds a news conference at the National Press Club May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Following a closed-door meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Cuomo leveled criticism at Republican senators and other politicians that he said want to limit federal aid for New York to combat and recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by )