Click here for updates on this story
Valrico (WFTX) -- A man in Valrico is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he accidentally shot and killed a woman during an act of foreplay.
Andrew Shinault, 23, shot the woman in her upper body with his registered hand gun around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies say the two were engaging in an act of foreplay involving the gun.
The woman, in her 20s, was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where she later died.
Shinault was charged with manslaughter with a weapon on Friday. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.