Man accused in Kevin Bacon's death ordered to undergo forensic evaluation

Click here for updates on this story
Shiawassee County, MI (WNEM) -- The man accused of murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon has been ordered to undergo a forensic evaluation after appearing via camera in court Wednesday morning.
A judge ordered the evaluation for Mark Latunski,50, after his public defense attorney submitted a notice of insanity defense for the accused killer.
Douglas Corwin, Latunksi’s public defense attorney, submitted the documents in the Shiawassee County court late Tuesday afternoon. The documents show motion for forensic evaluation and criminal responsibility evaluation, and the paperwork included Latunski’s mental health history.
The competency test will take place in the next 60-90 days.
Kevin Bacon, 25, went missing on Christmas Eve after planning to meet with a man he met on a dating app, his body was discovered days later inside a Shiawassee County home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.