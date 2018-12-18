SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County said a man was arrested Sunday after his pregnant girlfriend said he punched her, choked her, and bit her when they returned home from a nightclub.
The victim told deputies she and Kesharde Bivings, 26, had initially got into an argument at a nightclub earlier in the morning because he was jealous over the attention the victim was getting from other men in the club, which escalated to violence when they returned to their home on Bonanza Drive.
Deputies said they observed a bite mark on the victim’s arm, scratches on her back, and redness and scratches on her neck.
The victim told deputies she was five months pregnant and Bivings was aware of this at the time of the assault.
Bivings was arrested and charged with domestic violence first degree, according to online jail records.
