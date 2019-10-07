Man accused of holding cat under hot water goes to court

Click here for updates on this story
Douglas County (KPTM) -- The man accused of holding a cat under scalding water went in front of a judge Friday morning.
Calvin Kyles is charged with felony animal abuse. A judge gave him a $5,000 bond and ordered he not go near any animals.
He will have to pay $500 if he wants to get out of prison while his case works its way through the courts.
Prosecutors say Kyles held his then girlfriend's cat by the tail underneath their shower then turned on the scalding water.
Court documents say he admitted to doing it as a way of punishing the cat for being in the bathroom.
The cat was severely burned on most of its back legs, tail, and more.
The Nebraska Humane Society says the cat is getting better, but will still need some surgeries.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.