GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man who pushed the manager of the downtown Publix during a shoplifting incident was later arrested after officers found him passed out on a sidewalk.
Police said the shoplifting happened on May 17 at 3:30 p.m.
The suspect, Tyran Kiyonn Woodruff, 40, reportedly tried to steal various makeup and beauty products, condoms, and vitamins from the store.
When he was confronted by store employees, police said Woodruff pushed the manager and ran off, leaving his backpack behind. The backpack contained Woodruff’s ID.
Police said Woodruff came back to the store on May 19 and employees recognized him when they saw him open a pack of razors.
Police were called and found Woodruff passed out on a sidewalk. After taking him to the hospital to be checked out, police said Woodruff was booked into jail and charged with strong arm robbery.
