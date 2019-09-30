Click here for updates on this story
Waukesha (WDJT) -- Waukesha Police are searching for a man who broke into a woman's apartment while she was sleeping.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Williams Street.
According to the Waukesha Police reports, the woman said a man came into her apartment while she was sleeping and told her his name and that he's a gangster who wanted to have coffee with her.
He then left the apartment.
Waukesha Police searched the area but were unable to locate him.
The investigation remains ongoing.
