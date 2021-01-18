CHICAGO (AP) — A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months.
Thirty-six-year-old Aditya Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday.
A judge ruled Sunday that the Orange, California, man could be released if he paid $1,000, but said that Singh was prohibited from setting foot in the airport. Singh remained in the Cook County Jail as of Monday morning.
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood says it was unclear why Singh came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area.
More news; Police, deputies, investigating suspicious package found at Greenville County Courthouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.