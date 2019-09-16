Man allegedly hit and killed sign holder, dragged his body 150 feet

Click here for updates on this story
Detroit (WXYZ) -- An Oxford man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 65-year-old man in Detroit.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on Sept. 11, Matthew C. Bockhart, 28, allegedly hit the victim as he was advertising with signage near Gratiot Avenue and Linnhurst Street for a local business.
Bockhart was allegedly driving recklessly when he hit the victim. Police say the suspect then dragged the 65-year-old's body for approximately 150 feet and then fled the area.
It was the Detroit Fatal Squad team that identified Bockhart as the driver, and on Sept. 12, he was taken into custody in Oakland County.
Bockhart is charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, causing death.
He was arraigned on Sept. 14 in a Romulus court, and received a $50,000 bond, with 10%. He's also ordered to wear a GPS tether.
Bockhart's next court hearing is Oct. 1.
