Man arrested after attacking children with machete

Covington (WCPO) -- A man was arrested Friday night after he attacked a group of children, cutting a 9-year-old in the back with a machete, according to a news release from the Covington Police Department.
According to police, Esteban Portugues, 36, was arrested after he attacked three children playing basketball in Father Hanses Park with a machete. Investigators saw video from before the attack showing Portugues with a machete. Two other men were also seen with Portugues.
Police said Portugues struck the 9-year-old in the back with the machete, causing a wound 3-inches deep and 2-inches long. First responders transported the child to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"He’s a straight A student," Angel Haywood, who identified herself as the victim's aunt, said. "3.9 GPA in school. A sweet kid, innocent, playing ball."
Portugues was arrested at the home of at least one of the men he was with. He is being held without bond in the Kenton County Detention Center and has been charged with assault. Police said no other charges are expected at this time.
