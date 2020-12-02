ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they have made an arrest in one of seven shootings that took place in the city on Thanksgiving weekend.
Police said they charged Courtney Landon Nifong, 41, of Asheville, with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury after a Thanksgiving Day shooting on Deaverview Road.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m.
Police said Nifong shot the victim in a parking lot and then fled on foot.
The victim was shot in the head and transported to Mission Hospital where, on Monday, he was listed in serious but stable condition.
