Man charged with attempted murder in Sunday standoff tells judge 'I am Jesus'

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) -- A man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after an early Sunday morning incident in Des Moines made a court appearance Monday morning.
Troy Donald Ramero Ruggles, 25, went before a judge Monday morning.
He is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
The judge asked him if he was Troy Ruggles and he said "I am Jesus."
Ruggles also told the judge has his own lawyer to represent him.
The judge set a $500,000 cash-only bond and ordered Ruggles to appear in court November 27th at 8 a.m.
Court documents show Officer Andrew Kilgore and Officer Brian Minnehan were called to 3560 E. Douglas Ave. at 4:53 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of shots fired in an apartment.
When the officers arrived, they were met with gunfire while they were in the parking lot.
Ruggles was taken into custody hours later and charged in the incident.
