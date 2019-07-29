Man charged with crashing vehicle into senior housing complex, killing 94-year-old woman

Click here for updates on this story
Town of Tonawanda. NY (WKBW) -- A 33-year-old man is charged with crashing a vehicle into a senior housing complex and killing a 94-year-old woman.
Investigators say 33-year-old Edward Harris was driving up to 80 mph on Oakridge Avenue in the Town of Town of Tonawanda when he crossed onto Delaware Avenue, drove through a parking lot, hit a parked car and crashed the vehicle into the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartments.
Harris' vehicle collapsed two walls, one of which landed on top of Lida Alminate who was in her apartment at the time of the crash. According to Erie County DA John Flynn, Harris is accused of being under the influence of marijuana.
Alminate was taken to ECMC and tied a few days later. The crash caused $150,000 in damage to the building.
Harris is a former marine who was honorably discharged in 2011. He suffers from PTSD, depression and narcolepsy as a result of his service and takes multiple medications. Medical marijuana is one of those.
Harris is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter. Bail is set at $50,000. Harris faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
