Man convicted after ‘flicking’ rainbow flag, throwing punch at Pride parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- A man was unanimously convicted of charges after he tried to punch someone during the annual Pride festival in downtown Portland this year.
Rodney Rodell Henry, 45, was convicted Wednesday of one count of intimidation in the second degree and one count of harassment.
Henry was not convicted of a bias crime because the case was issued before Oregon’s new bias crime law took effect, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
During trial, the state presented evidence that on June 7, Henry rode his bike up to a group of Portland Sidewalk Ambassadors, yelled “federal target” at them, and then flicked a rainbow bandanna hanging from one of the ambassadors’ backpacks.
Henry during the confrontation said something to the effect of "we don't like that on these streets," referring to the flag, the attorney’s office says.
Henry when asked to leave tried to punch the victim with “a full swing”, according to court testimony. The victim dodged the punch by leaning back.
Police officers on bike responded and found video showing Henry approach the group, according to court testimony. Henry is due back in court for sentencing Nov. 22.
