Man finds an alligator in his swimming pool

Mobile, AL (WALA) -- 'See you later alligator,' is about all a Mobile man wanted to say Friday morning.
The homeowner said he woke up to an unwanted guest having a pool party for one in his backyard.
"What in the blue blazes is this?" That's the question Steven Mculland had for his uninvited guest.
"I took my glasses off and looked around made sure I was seeing what I thought I was seeing and I was.”
Mculland had this to say in a now viral social media video: "I am flabbergasted..If you own a pet alligator, please come and get it.'
