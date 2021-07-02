PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Solicitor's office for Greenville/Pickens County announces that a man accused of murder was found not guilty this week.
Paul Bennett was found not guilty after he was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, according to officials.
We've covered this story since Bennett was arrested in 2018 after deputies said he shot and killed his neighbor, 39-year-old Robin Smith.
In 2019, Bennett argued that he acted within SC's castle doctrine law. We covered those hearings and took a look at the law.
This is all that we know about this week's ruling at this time. We will continue to update this article if we learn more.
