TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A generous shopper at the Walmart on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors opened his wallet to make Christmas merrier for several families, according to a spokesperson for the retail giant.
The Walmart spokesperson said a man came in and paid off $3,500 worth of layaways.
Afterward, the generous shopper went to the front of the store and spent about an hour purchasing carts full of toys and gifts for unsuspecting customers.
The man’s identity has not been released but store workers described him as a “great guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.