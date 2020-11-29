Man on the run after ramming police cruiser

Click here for updates on this story
Clarksville, TN (WSMV) -- One man is wanted in connection with Aggravated Assault after ramming his vehicle into a patrol vehicle in Clarksville Saturday morning.
At around 9:30 a.m., while on routine patrol, an officer with the Clarksville Police Department saw a man identified as Donald Ray Ennis, 45, getting into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Swift Drive.
The officer pulled his patrol vehicle up the to make contact with Ennis for active warrants on file.
As the officer exited his patrol car, Ennis put his vehicle in reverse and jumped the curb, put the vehicle in drive and rammed the front of the officers patrol vehicle and then sped away.
The officer was not injured during this incident.
Ennis is described at 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Ennis' whereabouts, please call 911, the Tipsline 931-645-8477
