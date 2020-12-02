Man pleads guilty in case that left 3-year-old son shot in head

Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Nashville man is facing a minimum of 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges on Monday.
Kendrick Ross, 27, pleaded guilty to drug distribution and firearms charges, resulting from an 11-count indictment handed down last year, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran.
Last year, Ross was out on bond when investigators say he left a stolen gun unattended at a relative's home. That's when his 3-year-old son got a hold of it and accidentally shot himself in the head.
Officials say police found the gun inside a purse in a car parked at the home and Ross reportedly told a family member to lie about whose gun it was.
Ross faces a minimum of 16 years and up to life in prison. He will be sentenced in April 2021.
