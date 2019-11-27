Click here for updates on this story
APPLETON, WI (WTMJ) -- When Norbert Schemm realized he was dying, he had one final wish: to share one last beer with his sons. On Nov. 19, he got his wish.
Schemm was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and died the night after his wish came true.
Schemm's grandson, the senior associate athletic director at UWM, took to Twitter the day Norbert died to share the photo. That tweet quickly went viral.
As of Tuesday, the tweet has over 30,000 retweets and over 300,000 likes. People have even began replying with their own photos of similar situations with family members.
Norbert was 87 years old when he passed.
