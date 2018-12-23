Click here for updates on this story
New Orleans, Louisiana (WGNO) -- Waiting on an airplane doesn’t always have to be stressful.
Edwin Hernandez decided to bring a little Christmas spirit to concourse D at the New Orleans airport while he waited for his plane around 8 p.m. on December 21.
Instead of plugging away at his phone or burying his head in a paperback, Hernandez pulled out his acoustic guitar.
Soon enough, the concourse, which is usually filled with the clatter of stressed out crowds, was instead echoing with the soul warming spirit of the season.
Looks like Christmas came a little early for concourse D.
And it was all thanks to Edwin Hernandez, his guitar, and his beautiful voice.
