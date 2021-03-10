LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man is suing a car rental company for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder.
The Hertz receipt was finally released in 2018, leading to Herbert Alford's exoneration last year. He spent nearly five years in prison and jail.
Alford this week filed a lawsuit against Hertz in Ingham County, Michigan, although the case will be slowed by the company's bankruptcy reorganization.
The Hertz receipt showed that Alford was renting a car at a Lansing-area airport around the time of the shooting.
Hertz says it's "deeply saddened" about what happened to Alford.
The company says it found the record after "advances in data search."
