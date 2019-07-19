Man who ripped out victim's eyeball faces life in prison

Click here for updates on this story
Bakersfield, CA (KSBW ) -- A Central California man who ripped out the eyeball of another man has been convicted of mayhem and other charges that carry a possible life sentence.
Isaac Manuel Orozco was convicted Wednesday of five federal charges.
Kern County prosecutors say Orozco tore out the man's eye and tried to pull out his other eye during an October 2018 attack.
KGET-TV says prosecutors alleged Orozco broke into the Bakersfield home of his girlfriend and attacked a man who was in bed with her.
He'll be sentenced August 14.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.