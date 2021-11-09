FILE - Timothy Jones Jr., center, charged with killing his five children, speaks with his attorneys, Boyd Young, left, and Casey Secor during his trial in Lexington, S.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. South Carolina Supreme Court justices are questioning whether a prosecutor offered to show photos of five dead children to a jury to unfairly upset them so they would sentence their father to death. The high court heard 39-year-old Timothy Jones' request to overturn his murder convictions and death sentence on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool, File)