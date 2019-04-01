Marana Police: Man fatally shot by officer was stabbing 911 caller

Click here for updates on this story
TUCSON, AZ (KGUN/KWBA) -- Marana Police say the man who was shot and killed by police Sunday morning stabbed two people, including the woman who first called 911.
According to a Facebook post from MPD, it happened at around 8 a.m. on the 7400 block of West Crimson Ridge Drive, later identified as the suspect's home. Initially, dispatchers weren't sure what the problem was, but realized the woman who called 911 was being stabbed.
The officer who first arrived at the scene found a critically wounded man in the front yard and heard screams coming from inside the house. Police say the officer entered the home and found the suspect -- identified as 24-year-old Juan Padilla -- on top of the injured woman with a knife in his hands.
The officer told Padilla to drop the knife, but was ignored, police say. The officer then shot the suspect.
Police say officers and crews from Northwest Fire District attempted to saved Padilla, though he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The two victims were taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Marana Police at (520)-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.
