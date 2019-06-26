Margaret-Ann Carter is a morning Anchor for FOX Carolina. She appears weekdays on The Morning News from 4:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Margaret-Ann joined the FOX Carolina news team on June 26, 2019.
She is from Charleston, SC, graduated from the University of South Carolina, and is moving to the Upstate from Jackson, MS.
Email: Margaret-Ann.Carter@foxcarolina.com
Follow Margaret-Ann on Facebook.
About Margaret-Ann’s career: I always knew I wanted to be a journalist, but it was during my internship at WSB-TV in Atlanta where I truly fell in love with the art of storytelling. Barely out of College, I took a weekend reporting job with WJBF in Augusta, GA. During my two years there, I covered a variety of stories focusing on the Aiken, South Carolina area. I eventually started filling in on the anchor desk and worked my way up to reporting Monday through Friday. After my two years in Augusta, I was ready to take on more of a leadership role as an anchor. I had never even traveled through Jackson, Mississippi, but when WJTV offered me the weekend morning anchor position, I knew it was time to leave my comfort zone. Without knowing a soul, I packed up and move to the hospitality state, and the community lived up to their reputation. From 2016 to 2019 I created a home away from home and found my own little Mississippi family. After less than two years anchoring on the weekends, I was promoted to the Monday through Friday 4 PM anchor. While I love the Magnolia state and the lifelong friends I made there, I knew it was time to come on back home. I am beyond excited to be working in my home state and I’m thrilled to be able to tell your stories. I look forward to serving this community and becoming your trusted source for all things news.
On the weekends: I love to get together with friends and visit new areas and restaurants around town. I also love to travel.
My favorite movie is: Grease, I can sing the entire soundtrack!
My favorite kind of music is: Anything I can dance to!
My favorite food is: Fresh seafood.
Hidden talents: I can cook. That doesn’t mean I like to, but I can. I also do a great Cher impression, or Ronnie Dunn, depending on who you ask.
Hobbies: Exploring new places and experiencing new things. I love interacting with the community and meeting new people. You can usually find me out and about around town!
Pets: My sweet Tabby cat named Tilly. I rescued her from the Mississippi Animal Rescue League after seeing her precious face while reporting on a story at the Shelter.
Most memorable story: I’ve had the opportunity to cover many memorable stories over the last 5 years. I’ve been trusted to tell other people’s stories, some of tragedy, others of triumph, but there is one that is very close to my heart. I remember the morning of June 17, 2015. I woke up to dozens of frantic texts from friends and family members, wondering if I had heard about the tragedy in my hometown of Charleston, SC. A quick Google search would reveal the horrific events that unfolded as I slept that night. A person opened fire inside of Mother Emanuel AME Church, killing 9 churchgoers, sending the community and the nation, into mourning. In the coming days I was sent to Charleston, to cover the funeral of SC Senator Clementa Pinckney. I’ll never forget the scene in downtown Charleston when I arrived. The streets were blocked off and people had set up ‘prayer tents’ in the middle of the street. Volunteers handed out cold water and strangers held each other and cried together. The amount of love pouring out of the community was something I’ll never forget. To see an entire city turn to love, when they could have easily turned to hate, is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.
