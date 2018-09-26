Margaret Burnquist currently works as a part-time report and fill-in anchor for FOX Carolina News.
She joined the FOX Carolina team in May 2007 and worked as a weekend anchor, reporter and morning anchor until July 2013.
after a few years working as a freelance publicist, commercial talent and medial relations specialist, she re-joined the FOX Carolina team in July 2017.
Margaret is a native of Smithville, Missouri and graduated from Missouri State University. She began her television career in Springfield as an anchor and reporter for KSPR Springfield 33 News.
Margaret resides in downtown Greenville with her husband Nick, son Tommy and their Labrador-boxer mix, Marty.
On the weekends, I love to: stroll through downtown Greenville, explore restaurants, socialize with family and friends, and watch the KC Chiefs play football.
Hidden Talents: driving a golf ball, driving a stick shift and making chili
Hobbies/Interest: making to-do lists, good steak, videography/photography and human names for dogs
Most memorable story: Margaret has met and interviewed a bunch of politicians and B celebrities in her years reporting the news. But the most memorable was exploring a prehistoric cave shortly after it was accidentally discovered by a crew blasting for a new roadway in Springfield, MO in 2011. New scientific discoveries were made with each trip into the Riverbluff Cave.
