(AP) - Augusta National plans to have cheers, but maybe not roars at the Masters in April.
Club chairman Fred Ridley says the Masters intends to have a limited number of spectators when the Masters is played April 8-11. He says the club still plans to operate the tournament the way it did in November with healthy and safety standards set because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those standards included mandatory COVID-19 testing for everyone on site, along with CDC guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks.
Ridley also says the club plans to run the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals.
