Matt Kaufax is thrilled to be a part of the Fox Carolina News Team! He’s excited to move to the upstate after covering news in the midlands and low country areas of the Palmetto State for the past 2 years. Matt joined WHNS in July 2019. You can watch him on The 10 O’clock News and Fox Carolina News at 11pm.
Matt comes to Greenville from Augusta, Georgia, where he worked for WRDW News 12 and WAGT NBC 26, reporting news all over the Central Savannah River Area. For the majority of his time at News 12 though, Matt worked in and around Aiken County, covering stories as far as Columbia and Orangeburg—from up in Saluda down to Allendale and beyond.
Matt is originally from the Washington, D.C. area, born in DC proper and raised in Alexandria, Virginia. His college team wears Orange—but it’s not the Orange you might think! Matt is an alumni of Syracuse University, where he majored in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. He is pumped to be in Greenville during the early years of the intense new ‘Cuse-Clemson rivalry, and promises to blend in when he wears his alma mater’s colors on gameday. All of his family is either from Pennsylvania or New York, so he also supports the Pittsburgh Steelers, and LA Dodgers—formerly located in Brooklyn.
On the weekends, you can find Matt at the driving range or on the basketball court, reliving his high school glory days. He was a 3-sport athlete—playing basketball, tennis, and running track and field.
Matt also plays the piano and violin, as well as about 3 guitar chords he’s very proud of. He’s an avid foodie, and is excited to explore the many dining options (and craft breweries) the city has to offer.
His favorite film is Scorsese’s 1990 masterpiece “Goodfellas,” with “Fight Club” coming in close second. He’s obsessed with all things pop culture, and even did a little acting himself as a child; you could say that early on-camera exposure has served him well in his career.
Story Ideas? Email Matt at Matthew.Kaufax@foxcarolina.com. He’s grateful to be able to tell your stories.
