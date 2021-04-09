ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Mayor of Rock Hill, John Gettys, released a statement on Friday, where he addresses the recent shooting that killed five residents.
The statement addresses the losses that the community experienced over the last few months. It also highlights the recent shooting.
In the statement, Gettys talks about the family that was killed. He describes how Robert Lesslie played the bagpipes and how Barbara Lesslie "loved each person she encountered as she found them and as they were." Gettys added that the two children killed, Adah and Noah, "were loved by all and had promise that would have been realized to the fullest.
Later in the statement, Gettys mentions that we should live with "the drive that led James Lewis to work hard to provide stability for his children." Lewis was the HVAC repairman who was killed alongside the family.
Those interested can read the entire statement to the right.
