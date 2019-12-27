Click here for updates on this story
WAUKESHA, WI (WTMJ) -- A Wisconsin McDonald's restaurant celebrated the 90th birthday of one of their crew members Thursday.
90-year-old Verna Bauer works at the McDonalds located at 2340 E. Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha. Bauer has been employed at the restaurant for more than 20 years.
The restaurant gave her a surprise party for the occasion.
Employees decorated the restaurant and also had cake and ice cream on hand for Bauer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.