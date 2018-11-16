McDowell County, NC (Fox Carolina) -- Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office need the public's help in identifying three men who robbed a Dollar General at gun point on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
At 10:30 p.m. deputies responded to a dispatch call along Sugar Hill road, shortly after the store closed.
Three males reportedly entered right before closing time, one flashed a hand gun, and they forced two employees to open the safe and give them the money inside, officials say.
Anyone with information concerning the robbery or suspects is asked to call Detective Patrick Guion at 652-2237 or McDowell Co. Crimestoppers. 65-CRIME (652-7463)
