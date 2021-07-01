MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Abigail Faith Renee Morgan, a runaway teen last seen on Wednesday night.
Deputies say that Morgan was last seen at her residence on N.C. 226 South at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.
Deputies describe Morgan as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130-140 pounds. She has medium-length dark purple hair, brown eyes and a nose ring in her left nostril, according to deputies.
Anyone with information concerning Morgan is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
