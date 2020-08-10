COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster and US Sen. Lindsey Graham attended Bob Jones University's ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new School of Health Professions.
Over the summer, BJU completed a $5.75 million renovation of the Mack Building to house the new school, which officials said is the second largest school at BJU, and brings together students from nine academic programs and seven concentrations into a single collaborative environment.
BJU said its students are highly sought after by hospitals and offered the following statistics:
- 96.4% of our nursing majors pass the NCLEX (capstone exam).
- Our graduates have been admitted to 70 medical schools in 30 states and five other countries.
- Our pre-med majors average 94.5% on the MCAT (capstone exam)—while three of our students scored in the 98th percentile.
- 80% of our pre-med graduates are accepted to medical or dental school within one year of graduation—compared to the national average of 40%.
