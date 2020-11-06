COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Both U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, SC) and South Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster said Friday they were standing behind the president in his legal fight concerning some states' election results.
McMaster released this statement via email:
"The law is clear: All legal votes must be counted, and all illegal or fraudulent votes discarded. President Trump has a right – and a duty – to see that this happens. I entirely support his efforts to ensure that the law is followed and enforced to the letter. It is only through accuracy and transparency that the American people can have confidence in this election."
Graham made his comments during a Zoom call with news reporters Friday morning, saying he believes "the President should fight hard" and that he believes the press would look at the matter differently if it were Biden challenging the results.
See Graham's full remarks on the matter below:
