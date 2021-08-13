MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office Announces that they arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine after deputies found him asleep in his car on June 26.
Deputies say the suspect, 37-year-old Micky Burns from Marion, was arrested on the morning of June 26.
Deputies saw Burns asleep in his car near the area of the Tate Street Welcome Center. They also spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to deputies. Deputies say they searched the suspect found methamphetamine.
