Meet the Brewers superfans: 100-year-old woman throws out first pitch, man attends 3,000th game

Click here for updates on this story
Milwaukee, WI (WDJT ) -- For some Milwaukee Brewers superfans, Friday's game was a right of passage.
Bob Koehler, or Brewer Bob as he is affectionately known as he attended his 3,000th game on Friday night. He hasn't missed a home game since 1981.
"Every game is different," said Bob Koehler. "You don't know what's going to happen, you don't know how long it's going to last."
From the stands to the fields, superfans are everywhere. Shirley Ollman threw out the first pitch on her 100th birthday. Her grandkids had tweeted the Brewers telling them that their nana hasn't missed watching a game either, even if it was from her living room.
"It is so exciting to see all these players. The young ones especially. I have a good reason to keep living," said Shirley Ollman.
Nana had 21 of her family members with her for the game to watch her throw the first pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.