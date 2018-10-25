GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - We know there is a huge payout coming to the lottery winner. But there are big benefits for South Carolinians too.

Bottom line: the state will get about $60 million from state income taxes on the winnings, assuming the winner is from South Carolina. That's a one-time surplus in the income tax pot.

Then, the lottery says, ticket sales for this one Mega Millions jackpot generated at least 10 million dollars for education.

Holli Armstrong, with the SC Education Lottery, told us how excited they were about he news.

“We were over the moon, we were also a little shocked. We had waited 8 years to get a Mega Millions jackpot and to get one that was so historic, obviously a billion dollars, it was shocking and just wonderful.”

By law, a portion of the money made from tickets sold will go to education in the state. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, it generally breaks down like this: 65% to lottery winners, nearly 25% to education, 7% retailer commissions and incentives and 2% for lottery operating expenses.

The Mega Millions game is a bit different though, because the tickets cost less to produce, more ticket sales money goes to education, 43 cents of each dollar.

And since the most recent 1.5 billion dollar jackpot has been building since July, ticket sales numbers have been big.

Armstrong tells us, “Once the prize is claimed, the state can take out roughly 60 million in taxes on the winnings. And we are the education lottery, and throughout the jackpot, all the Mega Millions tickets sold, that means an additional 10 million dollars for education.”

The entire legislature is involved in how the education lottery money is spent, but on average, it looks like this: about 82% goes to higher education and college scholarships, about 17% goes to K-12 education

And 1% to community education, like funding county libraries.

State Representative Dwight Loftis of Greenville is on the Ways and Means Committee, and told us more about how the money is divided up.

“We get an estimate on how many students they anticipate going for scholarships. Once that is estimated and set aside then the other money can go toward some of these projects. And we've spent some money on school buses because we need school buses but I think the big thing is technology and classes that focus on technology.”

Since the lottery formed in 2002, the state has handed out 5.4 billion dollars to education. And we’re told last fiscal year was record breaking with more than 436 million dollars deposited to the Education Lottery Fund.

We also reached out to the Commission on Higher Education for comment on the Mega Millions win, this is the statement they released:

"Thousands of South Carolina students each year, including some of the state’s neediest students, receive millions in scholarships because of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The recent massive Mega Millions win means more dollars will go toward our state’s education programs, encouraging some of our best and brightest students to remain in-state and hopefully helping more of our students who might not otherwise be able to attend college." -Katie Philpott, Commission on Higher Education

Here are some good resources about where students can apply for lottery funded scholarships and grants.