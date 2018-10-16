Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Ruby a mother Koala who gave birth to koala joey Meghan, named after Her Royal Highness, with a second joey named Harry after His Royal Highness during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dean Lewins/Pool via AP)