Melissa McCarthy is replacing Steve Harvey on 'Little Big Shots'

Steve Harvey is losing another one of his gigs.
On the heels of the news that his daytime talk show, "Steve," has been canceled, NBC has announced that Melissa McCarthy will replace Harvey as the host of "Little Big Shots."
"I think it's a real refresh for a brand that's done very well for us," The Wrap reported NBC Entertainment Co-Chairman Paul Telegdy saying in a conference call with reporters. "Melissa's just an incredible performer and an incredible comedian, someone who we feel is part of the NBC family. I think she'll just bring an incredibly fresh perspective to it."
The comedy-variety show featuring children launched in 2016 and was executive-produced by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres.
"In 'Little Big Shots,' Harvey will showcase young musicians, singers, dancers and every form of wunderkind in the country, and go toe to toe with them in conversations and interviews, with hilarious results," NBC said in a 2015 announcement of the series.
Now Telegdy is saying NBC "will come up with all sorts of ways to evolve 'Little Big Shots.' "
"Melissa is also a strong creative force with her own ideas for what the show will look like," he said.
"The Kelly Clarkson Show," hosted by the Grammy-winning singer and "The Voice" coach, will take over Harvey's daytime slot.
